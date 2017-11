The Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) on Friday flagged off a sweeping machine in Vasco to control the pollution in the City. The MPT Chairman I Jeyakumar said , “The pollution recording meters in Vasco has shown that pollution has drastically decreased in Vasco over last three months and that we are in our prescribed limits.” The sweeping machine worth 30 lakh will operate in MPT during the day and on city roads during the night.