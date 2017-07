Ponda police today made second arrest in cheque theft case.

Ponda police had arrested one Yogesh Gawali from Gavalliwada, Fatorda two days back in connection with cheques theft case from Private firm.

Accused had stolen four cheques. Yogesh was arrested after he managed to withdraw one lakh from Fatorda branch of one bank.

In custody he disclosed name of another accomplice Arjun Prabhu Girwale from Margao near Power house. Still one accused is at large, informed Ponda police.