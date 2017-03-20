Businessman Gopal Naik missing case has kept Ponda Police on their toes since yesterday. Naik, a businessman from Cuncoliem, Mardol who had recently entered real estate business went missing mysteriously.

Police are interrogating villagers who had been raising objection to the plot development activity undertaken by Gopal.

His wife, Tilottama has also revealed the name of a youth from the village who had a quarrel with Gopal on Saturday as a probable suspect. Some panchayat members are also being interrogated. But till now police are clueless about what could have happened to Gopal.