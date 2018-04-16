Home News Ponda resident dies in tragic accident at Farmagudi News Ponda resident dies in tragic accident at Farmagudi By Digital Goa - April 16, 2018, 10 :42 pm 28 year old Wasim Sheikh from Ponda died in a tragic accident between a car and a two wheeler at Farmagudi. Pillion rider Musharaf Zaledar is also injured and has been admitted to GMC Hospital. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS labour department goes online Digital Goa - April 16, 2018, 10 :35 pm Panaji vendors demand shifting of garbage plant from the main marketplace Digital Goa - April 16, 2018, 6 :07 pm Candle light Vigils & March in Margao & Panaji to protest Kathua and Unnao... Digital Goa - April 14, 2018, 9 :21 pm Girish questions spending of Rs 9 cr on Sonsodo garbage plant Digital Goa - April 13, 2018, 10 :51 pm