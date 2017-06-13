The members of Ponda Vyapari Sanghatana, headed by former chairperson Kishore Mamlekar, has given fresh memorandum to Ponda Municipal Council(PMC)over ‘sopo’ collection and sought an amicable and mutually acceptable solution to the issue. “Sopo issue can be resolved peacefully and not by imposing the rates forcefully on us,” the traders body said. Last month, PMC had worked out a new formula of Sopo tax to recover the outstanding amount of over Rs 1 crore from the vendors doing business in the market shed.