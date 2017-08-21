Home Breaking News Poor turn out for Zilla panchayat bye elections held today. Nuvem –... Poor turn out for Zilla panchayat bye elections held today. Nuvem – 51.15%, Curtorim – 53.7%, Calangute – 48.76%. Result will be declared on Aug 28 By Digital Goa News - August 21, 2017, 12 :58 pm Poor turn out for Zilla panchayat bye elections held today. Nuvem – 51.15%, Curtorim – 53.7%, Calangute – 48.76%. Result will be declared on Aug 28 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bypoll campaigning to end today (Monday 21) evening Team Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 11 :36 am Cyberage Laptops will be given to students post elections – Parrikar Digital Goa News - August 20, 2017, 7 :25 am Goa NGT matters will be shifted to Delhi Team Digital Goa - August 20, 2017, 6 :55 am Parrikar’s campaign focuses on one to one contact with voters Digital Goa - August 18, 2017, 8 :56 pm