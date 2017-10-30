Popular Front of India-Goa leaders along with other progressive activists from Goa today submitted a letter of protest to the District Collector of South Goa and Chief Officer(CO) of Margao condemning the withdrawal of permission granted to the organisation to conduct a public conference at Lohiya Maidan Margao on 29th Oct 2017. “This withdrawal of permission without any reason is a categorical denial of constitutional rights to not only Popular Front of India but to the entire Muslim community in the state,” stated the letter.