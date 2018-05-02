INDIAN MEDALLER
Portraiture & Water Colour Workshop
1st Batch: – Portraiture 9:30- 11 am
Course description: the course will involve detail study about the human anatomy proportion of the head, application in various mediums like pencil, charcoal, pastel
Age Group – 8 to 16 years
2nd Batch watercolour 11:30-1 pm
In this course students will engage with technical, practical, and concept based problems involved with the practice of watercolor painting. Color theory, techniques, materials, and application will be explored throughout the workshop.
DATE -7TH MAY TO 12TH MAY
Limited Seats
Registration forms
AVAILABLE AT
ADDRESS G21. INDIAN MEDALLER
THE ART SHOP MALBHAT HEIGHTS
OPPOSITE SBI BANK
MALBHAT, MARGAO GOA
CONTACT 9881884331/8806460346