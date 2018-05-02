INDIAN MEDALLER

Portraiture & Water Colour Workshop

1st Batch: – Portraiture 9:30- 11 am

Course description: the course will involve detail study about the human anatomy proportion of the head, application in various mediums like pencil, charcoal, pastel

Age Group – 8 to 16 years

2nd Batch watercolour 11:30-1 pm

In this course students will engage with technical, practical, and concept based problems involved with the practice of watercolor painting. Color theory, techniques, materials, and application will be explored throughout the workshop.

DATE -7TH MAY TO 12TH MAY

Limited Seats

Registration forms

AVAILABLE AT

ADDRESS G21. INDIAN MEDALLER

THE ART SHOP MALBHAT HEIGHTS

OPPOSITE SBI BANK

MALBHAT, MARGAO GOA

CONTACT 9881884331/8806460346