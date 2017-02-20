Goa Congress today charged that postal ballot serial numbers were leaked by Chief Election Office(CEO) Goa to BJP candidates.

The party further alleged that the candidates were threatening employees. Congress said that they will write to ECI demanding inquiry into the postal ballot process as ECI guidelines are being violated.

In this light, the party demanded scrapping of postal ballot process for government employees deployed on election duty. The party also charged that the cases of coupon distribution against Cumbharjua BJP Candidate Pandurang Madkaikar were not probed properly.