The Naval Coast Battery, Mormugao will carry out practice firing of 40/60 Anti Air Guns from Mormugao, Headland, Sada, Goa between 9.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon on September 8, 2017. The Danger zone lies within an area bounded by 200o to 260o from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position up to a distance of 10 nautical miles and up to height of 6,500 mtrs.

Ships, Harbour Craft and other vessels are warned to keep clear of the danger area on the above mentioned date and time.