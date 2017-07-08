Pratima is new president of Goa Mahila Congress By Team Digital Goa - July 7, 2017, 9 :13 pm Advocate Pratima Coutinho has been appointed as the new President of Goa Mahila Congress today. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 23 year old arrested for allegedly kidnapping a primary school child Team Digital Goa - July 7, 2017, 9 :31 pm Octogenarian folk artist from Sattari to receive State Cultural Award Team Digital Goa - July 7, 2017, 9 :18 pm Goa gets Rs 100 cr central funds for development of coastal circuits Team Digital Goa - July 7, 2017, 9 :17 pm 15 Marathi schools in Sattari on the verge of closing down Team Digital Goa - July 7, 2017, 9 :16 pm