Margao Sessions and District Court today convicted 29-year-old Pratima Naik in the sensational double murder case of Vasco in January 2015. Police had arrested Pratima Naik, the younger daughter-in-law of the Naik family for the murder of her mother-in-law Usha Naik and sister-in-law Neha Naik three days after the double murder. Hatred for mother-in-law and jewellery were suspected to be the motive behind the murders.