The 48th International Film Festival of India(IFFI) will be held from November 20-28, 2017 informed ESG Vice Chairman Rajendra Talak and Senthil Rajan, Director, Directorate of Film Festivals today in a press briefing at Panaji.“This year’s IFFI will see various improved facilities. Registration of delegates for IFFI will begin in the month of August,” said Talak. “400 entries have been received from film makers for international section of IFFI. This time the preparation will be well in advance to ensure that there are no glitches,” he added. “In the Indian Panorama section 26 feature and 21 non-feature contemporary Indian films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence will be selected, for the promotion of film art,” said Senthil Rajan