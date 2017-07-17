Chief Minister Manohar Parikar cast his vote in the presidential election today as Rajya Sabha MP. Several ruling and well as opposition MLAs have cast their votes as of now. Voting will go on till 5 pm. The current strength of the 40-member Goa House is 38 – the BJP 12, the Congress 16, the MGP 3, the GFP 3, Independents 3 and the NCP 1.

Voting is also underway in the parliament and other state assemblies. There is a straight fight between NDAs Kovind and Congress Candidate Meira Kumari. Kovind is expected to win comfortably with almost 70% votes