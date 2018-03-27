AAP today alleged that the sports department is putting pressure on the whistle blower “to withdraw the case in alleged corruption case in the department.Government was going slow on the complaint and allowing sports department officials to pressurise the official to withdraw the complaint he has filed before the authorities.
AAP stated that a show cause has been issued to the whistle blower official. “This shows that a cover up is being attempted by the those involved,”AAP said.
