A prisoner, who had escaped from Kanda central jail in Shimla six days ago, was apprehended at Calangute today.

According to police, Darshan Kumar(46), who was undergoing life sentence for murder and robbery, was lodged in Kanda jail since 2012.On November 12, he managed to escape from the jail.Calangute police today received a tip-off from the sources that the accused might be moving in the area and managed to nab him. “The accused was in the process of leaving Goa. The officials of Shimla Sadar police station have been informed to take him into their custody,” inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of Calangute police station said.