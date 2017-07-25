“People should refrain from contacting private ambulances as they tend to exploit patients by taking them to private hospitals. More than saving lives they are interested in exploiting,” said Health inister Viswajit Rane. The minister was speaking at the inauguration function of the fleet of 10 ambulances which have been added to the 108 service. “7 more ambulances plus 20 two wheeler ambulances will be added this month itself,” said Rane. He further informed that old ambulances will be converted into hearse vans. “Rs 2 crore have been sanctioned for 6 cardiac ambulances,” he added.

“Work of Regional cancer centre has already begun. CM has cleared financial assistance pattern for it. In one year time it will be functional,” said Rane.