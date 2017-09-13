Home News Private bus operators block KTC bus stand at Margao protesting against action... News Private bus operators block KTC bus stand at Margao protesting against action by RTO By Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 4 :45 pm Chaos was witnessed by commuters at the Margao KTC bus stand today as private bus operators blocked the bus stands entry and exit. The private bus operators were protesting against the issuing of Challans by RTO to them. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Uttar Pradesh native held with Ganja at Baga Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 7 :52 pm Bow of Lucky 7 turned towards sea- Boat Officials Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 7 :47 pm Cabinet Clears Startup Policy Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 4 :36 pm We are doing maintenance and not capital dredging –MPT reclarifies Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 4 :31 pm