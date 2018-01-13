Digital Goa- Private bus operators today stopped buses plying to different parts of Goa from Panaji bus stand protesting against the alleged assault on drivers and conductors of private buses by a group of Kadama bus drivers and conductors.

The Private bus operators also took a morcha to the Panaji police station demanding action against the assaulters.

A scuffle between a group of Kadamba bus drivers and conductors and private bus drivers and conductors led to chaos at the Panaji main bus stand today afternoon. As all the private buses were stopped large number of passengers were stranded on the bus stand. A complaint has been filed against Kadmaba bus operators in Panaji police station.