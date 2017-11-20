The District Magistrate North has prohibited the entry, movement and parking of all heavy vehicle in the Mapusa city from 7.00 a.m to 2.00 p.m and 4.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m within the jurisdiction of the Mapusa Muncipal Council in Bardez.

The District Magistrate has also directed to erect the traffic sign boards in order to regulate the motor vehicular traffic.