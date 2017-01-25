Property worth lakhs was damaged in the foiled escape bid of 49 undertrials at Sada Sub Jail in which one person was killed.

The Inspector General of Prison Siddhivinayak Naik along with others did preliminary investigations at Sada sub jail . Speaking to media after the investigation Naik said “All property from CCTV to computers, documents, electrical appliances, one Sumo Jeep and ambulance all have been damaged. The jail was in complete darkness last night.”

“It is known from preliminary investigations that before police entered the jail there was a scuffle between inmates wherein they assaulted each other very badly. The cause of the death is not yet known.Further investigations are on,” he added.

On Tuesday night the 49 undertrials created ruckus in a bid to escape and as part of the plan damaged the entire property of the jail including the lights.