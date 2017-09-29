Calangute police after interrogated the accused person Santosh Kumar Kar in prostitution racket busted on Wednesday, located the flat in Miraflor residential complex society in Arpora where the victim girls along with accused person were staying and went on to seal the flat for further investigation. The police will summon the property owner of Aldia Miraflor And the owner of the flat Mr. Aditya Varma of Lucknow for further investigation into the case. Already letters have been moved to the Calangute Panchayat and tourism department for cancellation of licenses of Casa Ray hotel, Calangute.