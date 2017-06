Goa MP Shantaram Naik on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to protect the interests of the 6.5 lakh Indians in Qatar, which is facing a crisis after being isolated by other Gulf countries. Of the 6.5 lakh, some 10,000 are Goans. “In view of a serious situation developing in Qatar, India has to use diplomatic channels with Qatar in the interest of the Indian population there,” wrote Naik, Goa’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, said in a letter to Sushma Swaraj.