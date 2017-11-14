The Aam Aadmi Party Goa, led by its Women’s Front submitted a petition on the issue of children’s protection to both the District Collectors this morning at Panaji and Margao. The petition, submitted on the occasion of Children’s Day calls upon the Collectors to use the full force of the law entrusted to them to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of the children of Goa. Despite having powerful state and central legislations including the Goa Children’s Act 2003, the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, the POCSO Act 2012 etc, the incidences of child abuse, especially sexual and other physical abuse, continues abated in the state of Goa, states the petition.