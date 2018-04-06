Hundreds of people from areas that are proposed to be included under the Greater Panaji Planning(GPPDA) and Development Authority and others are holding peaceful protest meeting at Azad Maidan in Panaji today.

Protesters from Chimbel, Merces, Azossim, Mandur, Batim as well as people from Candolim and Calangute, who are also opposing the PDA proposal are present at the public meeting. Goa Bachao Abhiyan(GBA) has also extended their support to the protestors.

The villagers are demanding total scrapping of PDAs.

“The PDAs are unconstitutional, as there is no people’s consent in the planning exercise as enshrined in the 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution of India,” said the protestors.

Town and country town planning (TCP) minister Vijai Sardesai had recently announced exclusion of villages after strong protests, stating that only the core planning area on the Kadamba plateau and Taleigao village will be retained for vertical development.