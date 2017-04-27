The much awaited three-day public hearing conducted by Goa State Pollution Control Board on the proposed expansion of Mormugao Port Trust, that can have far reaching consequences for the port town, began at Tilak Maidan in Vasco this morning. Large number of activist, concerns citizens, people against coal are attending the hearing with banners, placards protesting the expansion plans of MPT amidst heavy police protest. The hearing will continue for next three days. There has been tremendous resentment amongst the people of Vasco against the expansion plans especially when the existing pollution has made the life of Vascoites miserable.