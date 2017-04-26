Public hearing on MPT expansion plan has been fixed by the district collector South on April 26, 27 and 28 at Tilak Maidan Vasco. Public hearing on April 26 at 10.30am is scheduled to hear objections and suggestions on the proposal to increase the terminal capacity at berth 5A and 6A by south west port. Citizens will get a chance to voice their thoughts on capital dredging for capesize vessels on April 27 at 10.30am while the public hearing for the redevelopment of berth 8 and 9 by MPT will be held on April 28. Concerned citizens want Mormugao Port Trust to be discouraged from handling of coal, woodchips and other polluted cargo like gypsum in the port premises.