Department of commercial Taxes is organizing a public meeting on October 4, 2017 from 6.30 pm onwards at Institute of Menezes Braganza Auditorium, Panaji to hear the issues and grievances regarding difficulties being faced in compliance to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“Stakeholders are requested to get their grievances registered in advance with Sarita Gadgil, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Vikrikar Bhavan, M.G. Road, Panaji, on telephone 2229430, 2229225 or 9422576250 or email.acbic-ctax.goa@nic.in,” states a press release.