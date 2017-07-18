Pumping of oil from the ill fated Lucky Seven casino which is grounded off Miramar beach has started today. The pumping of entire oil from the vessel is likely to complete by tomorrow, states Captain of Ports. The process is being closely monitored by CoP and Goa State Pollution Control Board. This exercise was necessitated by the potential danger of oil spill from the vessel which could lead to environmental disaster. “The Company has assured us that in 4 days it will arrange salvage equipment and it will be towed away to MPT,” says CoP.