“Tomorrow by 1 PM i will reply to the election commission. It is a wrong procedure to put notice on website. I will point out faults in the claims of the complainants,” said Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar. The BJP leader was referring to the notice issued by the EC regarding the complaint of bribery filed against him with reference to a campaign speech that he made at St Cruz Constituency.

Election Commission should act against biased Returning Officers rather than giving frivolous notices said Parrikar.

Cong chargesheet is too late. My son got mutation in 7 days and not in one day. By law everyone should get it in 24 hours he added.

Parrikar also said that the party will have no need to take help of MGP or any other party to form the government as they will get the requisite two third majority.