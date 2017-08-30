The PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar assured the farmers of Cortalim that they shall be compensated for the damage to their crops due to on-going work of new Zuari bridge (flyover). On Wednesday villagers along with Cortalim MLA Alina Saldnha met Dhavalikar to discuss the problems faced by them. As there are no proper arrangement like barricades, street lamps etc done the area has become accident prone zone, they said. Dhavalikar assured them of addressing all their issues related to the Zuari bridge in coming 15-20 days.