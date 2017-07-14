Principal chief Engineer (PCE) of PWD, Uttam Parsekar has begun preliminary inquiry into bribery charges in Highway construction contract though there is no written order from government asking for the probe as of now. Although the Goa PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar had said he has ordered an inquiry and asked for a report within 10 days about whether any state government official took “bribe” from the US-based CDM Smith Inc. for highway construction contract, the government has not issued any written order in this regards informed sources