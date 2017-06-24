A 6.5 feet long python that was washed ashore was rescued by Drishti lifeguards at Majorda on the evening of 22nd June 2017. The lifeguard team present captured the reptile and immediately alerted the Forest Department. The rescued python has been safely handed over to the local Forest Guard. In the last five months there have been instances where injured turtles and dolphins that have been washed ashore along the coast were rescued by Drishti lifeguards and handed over to the concerned authorities.