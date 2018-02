The Electricity Department, Quepem has declared February 15 to February 28, 2018 as ‘Arrears Clearance fortnight’ for clearing of electricity dues by all its consumers in the area. Public under the jurisdiction of Quepem Muncipal area, Ambaulim, Paroda, Xeldem, Tilamol, Rivona, Malkarnem, Avedem and Caurem Pirla V.P areas have been asked to clear the outstanding dues of energy charges (electricity bills) if any in the month of February 2018