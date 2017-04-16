In a candid admission, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the pressure of some key issues, like Kashmir, was one of the reasons why he opted to quit as the defence minister and return to the coastal state.Parrikar, who sworn in as the Goa chief minister for the fourth time last month, also said since Delhi was not his area of operations, he used to feel “under pressure” there.”The pressure of the issues like Kashmir while working as defence minister in Delhi was one of the reasons why I chose to come back to Goa,” Parrikar said while addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.