Home Events Get regular non invasive cardiac check ups done at Rafael Medicare Centre,... Events Get regular non invasive cardiac check ups done at Rafael Medicare Centre, Margao Call 0832 2700151 By Team Digital Goa - November 13, 2017, 12 :39 am Don’t let your Heart miss a beat, Get regular non invasive cardiac check ups done at Rafael Medicare Centre, Margao, Goa Call 0832 2700151 for details - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Manguesh temple accessibility row: disability rights group seeks apology from temple management Digital Goa - November 11, 2017, 8 :55 pm Pilot calls in sick midair, Qatar Airways flight to Doha diverted to Goa Digital Goa - November 11, 2017, 8 :45 pm GST Council caused ‘notional’ loss of Rs 20,000 cr, CBI should probe: Goa Congress Digital Goa - November 11, 2017, 8 :32 pm Yaduvanshi appears before SIT Digital Goa - November 10, 2017, 11 :10 pm