GPCC president Shantaram Naik, referring to the raid carried out on Saturday at the premises of Chandrakant Kavlekar, Leader of Opposition said that the raid is politically motivated and malicious. “Raid is carried out with ulterior motive of compelling congress MLAs to join BJP and under duress,” he added. Stating that this is the fourth raid and that Kavlekar has always co-operated in the investigation the senior Congressman said, “Background of the formation of the present government makes congress party to suspect there is some malicious and ulterior motive behind the raid.”

“Some party MLAs, it is learnt ,were threatened with inquiries if they don’t toe the line of BJP,” said Naik.