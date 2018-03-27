Railway police apprehended one Sonu Bharat Kumar(21) for stealing goods from railway passengers. Acting on the complaint of Mumbai resident Pusha Dixit police nabbed the accused. He was found in possession of 4 gold bangles ,pan card and items belonging to Dixit. Police also found other stolen goods with him such as ladies bags, mobiles, cash etc. Police suspect that the accused may be involved in many more theft cases reported at Konkan railway and other police stations regarding theft of passengers belongings.