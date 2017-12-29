In an act of bravery the Vasco railway station Ticket Collector apprehended a thief and handed him over to Vasco railway station. 19 year old Jairaj Hirappa Patil a resident of Belgaum who was held by the TC for moving around suspiciously was found having gold and goods worth Rs 6.40 lakhs with him. Gold worth 6 lakhs and goods like mobile handsets and cash of around 40 thousand were found on his person. Police suspects that he has struck theft at many different places and had got down at Vasco railway station with same intention. Vasco railway police were awarded Rs 5000 by South Goa SP Arvind Gawas for catching the thief.