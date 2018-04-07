Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds & lightning are very likely on April 8 ,2018 at isolated places over Goa, South Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada said a statement by India Meteorological Department(IMD) yesterday.

The IMD has also warned of severe weather conditions for five days starting Saturday in some parts of the country. Heavy rains in Meghalaya and thunderstorms with squall and hail are forecast in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.