ADV .RUDOLPH ALMEIDA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE, NAVELIM
Reg: No: 150/GOA/2012
presents
RAINBOW
MONSOON CAMP

AGE    5-15 YRS                                 Date: 26th-30 AUGUST

Special children Included

 

Time: 10 am -1 Pm

 

  • Theatre time with renowned theatre personality
    Rajesh Pednekar (Actor &. Producer K. Sera Sera.)
  • Motivational talk by Brahmanad Sankhwalker Goa’s Football Legend
  • Good manners & etiquette with Charmaine Godinho
  • Zumba fitness
  • Speech & drama.
  • Fun with Colors
  • Creative dance & movement therapy
  •  9970170772/9604498634/2733832

 