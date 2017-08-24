ADV .RUDOLPH ALMEIDA MEMORIAL INSTITUTE, NAVELIM
Reg: No: 150/GOA/2012
presents
RAINBOW
MONSOON CAMP
AGE 5-15 YRS Date: 26th-30 AUGUST
Special children Included
Time: 10 am -1 Pm
- Theatre time with renowned theatre personality
Rajesh Pednekar (Actor &. Producer K. Sera Sera.)
- Motivational talk by Brahmanad Sankhwalker Goa’s Football Legend
- Good manners & etiquette with Charmaine Godinho
- Zumba fitness
- Speech & drama.
- Fun with Colors
- Creative dance & movement therapy
- 9970170772/9604498634/2733832