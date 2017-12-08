Raj Bhavan garden open for public on Dec 19 By Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :02 pm On the occasion of the Goa Liberation day- 19th December, 2017, the facade of Raj Bhavan and the Gardens will be illuminated. The citizens will be allowed inside the campus to witness the illumination from 7.15p.m to 9.00.pm on 19th December, 2017. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa to enlist consultancy firm HSCC for state health projects Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :49 pm Margao Shadow Council alleges scam in garbage collection of MMC Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :18 pm Raj Bhavan garden open for public on Dec 19 Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :02 pm Jyoti Sardesai takes over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :46 pm