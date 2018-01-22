Raj Bhavan open for public on January 26 By Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :18 pm On the occasion of the Republic Day January 26, 2018, the façade of Raj Bhavan and Gardens will be illuminated. The citizens can visit Rajbhavan and see the illumination from7.15 p.m to 9.00 p.m on January 26, 2018. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Banastarim bridge closed for vehicular traffic on Jan 28 morning Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :50 pm General store gutted in fire at Benaulim Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :30 pm Raj Bhavan open for public on January 26 Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :18 pm Major water pipeline bust at Curti-Ponda Team Digital Goa - January 21, 2018, 10 :32 am