On the occasion of the Republic Day – January 26, 2017, the façade of Raj Bhavan and the gardens will be illuminated. The citizens are invited to come and see the illuminated from 7.15 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. on January 26, 2017. Entry into the Buildings is, however, not allowed. For security reasons, citizens are requested not to bring handbags, briefcases, cameras, digital diary, and arms and ammunitions, etc. states a press release