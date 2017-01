Krishnaraj alias Raju Sukerkar will be the Goa Suraksha Manch(GSM) candidate for Panaji. The announcement was made by GSM in the capital today.

“Velingkar Sir’s word is a final word for me. I will sincerely fight in Panaji. My friendship with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has nothing to do with politics or fight in Panaji,” Raju said.