Home News Rajya Sabha polls: Congress plans non-BJP parties' 'consensus nominee' News Rajya Sabha polls: Congress plans non-BJP parties' 'consensus nominee' By Team Digital Goa - May 19, 2017, 12 :19 pm After failing to form the government in Goa despite emerging as the single largest party in the assembly polls, the Congress is now planning to field a "consensus candidate" of the non-BJP parties for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.