Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the event for flagging of INSV Tarini of Navika Sagar Parikarma from the Naval Boat Pool of INS Mandovi at Verem on September 10, 2017, from 12.20hrs onwards..

Owners/ Masters of the barges, passengers launches, ferry boats, tindels of fishing trawlers and operators of the mechanized and non mechanized crafts, including the tourist boats, cruise boats, etc. are warned through a press release not to navigate in the above mentioned locality from 12.00noon to 1.30pm