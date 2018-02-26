Ramchandra Mule has been ousted as chairman of the Goa State Co-op union as he has been holding the post for consecutive period of more than ten years.

As the ten year term of Mule has been completed on Jan 6, 2018 the Registrar of Co-operative Societies has him an order stating that he will cease to hold the post of chairman of the Goa State Co-op union from the date of receipt of the letter.