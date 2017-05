Enthusiasm marked the beginning of Muslim holy month of Ramadan across Goa on Sunday. With the sighting of the new moon, Muslims began the fasting month by offering special prayers.The month of Ramadan is when people belonging to the Islamic faith observe a fast everyday of the month from dawn to dusk and break their fast after that. In Picture – First day of Ramdan, fast being broken at Sunni Jama Masjid , Margao