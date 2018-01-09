Ramkrishna Samant is new Goa Board Chairman By Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 8 :29 pm Ramkrishna Samant has been appointed as the new Chairman of Goa Board. Samant was the deputy director of education and will be taking charge of his new posting tomorrow. He is appointed for term till 2021. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Photo Electoral Rolls available for public inspection for a week from Jan 10 Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 10 :30 pm Tarun Tejpal case trial to begin on February 26 Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 9 :30 pm Ramkrishna Samant is new Goa Board Chairman Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 8 :29 pm Beef crisis started to divert attention from Coal , Mahadayi and other issues –... Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 8 :18 pm